/Notes from the Last Row: Choi Hyun Wook-Jin Kyung's scene sparks debate online

The South Korean show Notes from the Last Row with a star-studded cast premiered on the streaming platform Netflix and is currently creating buzz. The thriller show is grabbing headlines not for the storyline, but for a scene featuring Choi Hyun Wook and Jin Kyung, which has ignited heated discussions over the scene and execution. Let's delve in to know what netizens have to say on this.

Netizens' reaction to Choi Hyun Wook-Jin Kyung's scene in Notes from the Last Row

The intimate scene between Choi Hyung Wook and Jin Kyung has sparked contrasting reactions across social media, with fans debating everything from characters' dynamics to actors' age difference and the story's direction. While some praised the performances, others admitted it was uncomfortable to watch.

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One user wrote, "No hate to either actor; they're professionals. I just personally find a 30-year-old age gap in intimate scenes uncomfortable to watch."

Another user wrote, "I'm aware he's an adult, but why did they get the most baby-faced actor that's always playing high school roles to do this? His breakthrough to more mature shows/films should be done slowly...not jumping straight to this?"

“Well-damn, y'all aren't ready for shows like Secret Affair that explore a similar plot,” wrote the third user.

All about Notes from the Last Row

The show Notes from the Last Row is a psychological suspense thriller that premiered on streaming platform Netflix on June 26. It follows the story of a literature professor who mentors a quiet, back-row student whose writing soon blurs the lines between fiction and reality, leading to a dangerous, obsessive game of manipulation.