/Former Nickelodeon actor Josh Peck reveals shocking earnings from Drake & Josh

Josh Peck is one of the renowned actor, comedian and YouTuber, who has worked in several Nickelodeon comedy series, including Drake and Josh. The former Nickelodeon star recently revealed how much he earned during his four-year season run on the hit show.

What did Josh Peck say about the earnings he gained from the show Drake & Josh?

During the Financial Tea with Mrs Dow Jones podcast, Josh Peck confessed he earned only $900,000 (approximately Rs 8.49 crore) after working on the hit sitcom Drake & Josh for four years. Josh Peck stated, "I came from a lot of financial security growing up. I had a single mom as an only child, and we sort of vacillated between being lower-middle class and being broke."

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He stated, "But she worked in sales, so sometimes we had a great year, and I was getting like a new pair of Jordans, and sometimes I was like calling my grandma to help us pay for dinner because we had like $0. And then I started working on Drake & Josh specifically, and I've talked about this, because when I was writing my book, I wasn't very transparent with it, the financials in my book."

"We started out making $3,000 an episode on The Amanda Show, and then by the time we finished Drake & Josh, which was like 60 episodes total for the whole show, the average rate per episode was about $15,000. So over four years we ended up making about $900,000. But I think we probably, between agent, manager, and taxes, cleared half of that."

All about Josh Peck

Born in New York City, Josh Peck made his entry into the showbiz industry by beginning his career as a child actor, appearing in the 2000 film Snow Day and Nickelodeon sketch comedy series The Amanda Show (2000-2002). He made his breakthrough in the popular sitcom Drake & Josh, playing the role of Josh Nichols.