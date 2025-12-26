/Tylor Chase's father reveals about former Nickelodeon child star's situation: 'The family has sought...'

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has been in the headlines ever since he was spotted on the streets of New York. Despite being helped by his co-stars and fans offering him help, he seems to be back on the streets. Amid this, Chase's father opened up about the current situation his son is facing. Let's delve in to know more.

What did Tylor Chase's father say?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tylor Chase's father, Jacob ‘Jake’ Harris, a Los Angeles-based influencer and entrepreneur, took decisive action to secure help for his son. He said, "I was able to finally get hold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation. They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for a 72-hour treatment."

He further updated about the condition of his son Tylor, "He's in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

Tylor Chase accused of damaging motel room after his co-star Lee shared an update

On Christmas, Daniel Curtis Lee shared an update stating that the motel room was damaged and trashed and that he had gotten it for Chase, as he asked advice from his followers on how to proceed in trying to help his troubled friend.

Reportedly, Lee began his video by saying, "Happy Holidays, everyone. I hope you're somewhere nice and warm with your families. Unfortunately, Tylor Chase is not, and this is the case for millions of other Americans. I don't understand how a system could be in place, right?. We have all these social systems where help should be provided for these people facing mental health issues and drug abuse issues, right? Taxpayers vote on this stuff all the time."