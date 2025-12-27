/Tylor Chase update: Former Nickelodeon star to enter rehab after 72-hour hospital hold, Here's what we know

Ever since former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase has been spotted on the streets, netizens and co-stars have come out in the open and helped him to get the help he needs. The actor is best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. After his father's statement recently, a new report has emerged that Chase will now be entering the rehab centre after the hospital hold. Let's delve in to know more details.

Tylor Chase sent to a rehab centre?

According to a report by TMZ, Jacob Harris, the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, stated that he had visited Tylor Chase and could finally find a crisis centre that would come out and do an on-site evaluation.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Harris said, "I was finally get hold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation. They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for a 72-hour treatment. He's is in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

The main reason for Harris to be involved is he is an acquaintance of former Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, who really wanted Tylor to get help for dealing with his recent struggles. Speaking to the Daily Mail via a representative, "Tylor has been taken to a facility by a mental health crisis team. He is under the care of Riverside County officials. The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilise."

He added, "From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor's privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he's able to recover."

How was Tylor Chase convinced for the treatment?

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Shaun Weiss revealed that his and Harris' first attempt did not go as planned. Reportedly, they were able to get Chase to the hotel room but did not wish to go to a hospital or detox centre for further treatment. Weiss stated, "Jake had established a conversation with him and was working on establishing a rapport, which is difficult, and it can be tricky, considering the state that Tylor is in."