/Waiting for The East Palace? 6 Must-watch k-dramas and films of Roh Yeon Seo you shouldn't miss

The upcoming fantasy-thriller show is set in the historical era, in which it tells the story about a ghost-slaying swordswoman and a cursed court lady who are recruited by the king to unravel the dark, supernatural secrets and curses plaguing the Crown Prince's palace. Roh Yeon Seo will be seen playing the role of Saeng Gang, a court lady who hides a secret. She will be seen alongside the male lead Nam Joo Hyuk (best known for Start Up and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo), who will be playing the role of Gu-cheon, a man capable of travelling between the human world and the realm of ghosts.