/Waiting for The East Palace? 6 Must-watch k-dramas and films of Roh Yeon Seo you shouldn't miss

As the buzz around the upcoming show The East Palace grows with each day, here are a few of the shows by actress Roh Yeon Seo you shouldn't miss watching.
Roh Yeon Seo is a renowned South Korean actress and model who gained international recognition after her portrayal of Kim Yeon Doo in the film 20th Century Girl. She is also one of the prestigious actresses who have bagged the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actress in both television and film. Before her upcoming show, The East Palace, in which she will be seen alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, here are featured shows and films you can binge-watch.
The South Korean film tells the story of a teen girl who has her eyes set on a boy for her lovesick best friend. However, things become complicated when she falls in love and is forced to choose between love and friendship. Roh Yeon Seo plays the role of Kim Yeon Doo, the best friend of the Na Bo Ra. Yeon Doo's crush on a classmate sets the entire plot into motion.
The South Korean drama Our Blues tells the stories of people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island. Roh Yeon Seo portrays the role of Bang Young Joo, a straight-A, top-ranking high school student living on Jeju Island who dreams of escaping to Seoul.
The romantic-comedy show follows the story of a woman with a heart of gold who navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity maths instructor's class. Roh Yeon Seo plays the role of Nam Hae Yi, the bright, supportive niece of main protagonist Nam Haeong Son, who raised her as her own daughter.
Set in the dystopian future, the show Black Knight tells the story of a group of deliverymen who have the weight of protecting the survival of humanity, navigating through the wastelands using unconventional means. Roh Yeon Seo plays the role of Jeong Seul Ah, Seol Ah's younger sister who lives together with Sa Wol.
The coming-of-age romance film tells the story of Yong Jun, who hasn't figured out things and reluctantly works part-time, followed by a chance encounter with a breath of new life and possibility into his summer. Roh Yoon Seo plays the female lead, Seo Yeo Reum, who is a nurturing, self-sacrificing older sister who works multiple part-time jobs and dedicates her life to managing her deaf younger sister's swimming career, pushing her own desires aside.
The thriller show tells the story of the owner residing in the remote countryside pension, who rents a room to a ghostly woman who arrives as a guest. However, after her survival, cracks begin to appear in the tranquillity of everyday life as the supernatural world starts to take over the house. Roh Yoon Seo plays Jeon Ui Seon, the caring and protective daughter of the protagonist, Jeon Young Ha.
The upcoming fantasy-thriller show is set in the historical era, in which it tells the story about a ghost-slaying swordswoman and a cursed court lady who are recruited by the king to unravel the dark, supernatural secrets and curses plaguing the Crown Prince's palace. Roh Yeon Seo will be seen playing the role of Saeng Gang, a court lady who hides a secret. She will be seen alongside the male lead Nam Joo Hyuk (best known for Start Up and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo), who will be playing the role of Gu-cheon, a man capable of travelling between the human world and the realm of ghosts.