/The movie 'Hollywood doesn't want you to see': Elon Musk stirs debate after hosting controversial thriller free on X

Controversial German thriller Citizen Vigilante has been made available on X by its Chief Technology Officer and owner, Elon Musk. The entire film was made visible by Musk on the platform on Thursday. The move created quite a stir and left the internet divided on whether it was right to share the film in its entirety on the social media app.

The film's official account announced it was “live now exclusively on X,” while Musk amplified its reach by posting or prominently promoting the complete movie.

Viewers could watch the roughly 88–90-minute film in one uninterrupted post, thanks to X’s long-form video capabilities.

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Citizen Vigilante’s official account captioned the post as, “The movie Hollywood doesn't want you to see. Uwe Boll's #CitizenVigilante. Available to watch until 10:00 am EST on June 27."

About Citizen Vigilante

The film had a limited release in theatres across Canada and the United States on Friday. It was also made available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV under the video-on-demand section.

Citizen Vigilante follows the plot of an American businessman living in Europe who takes the law into his own hands after becoming frustrated with what he sees as the failure of authorities to deal with violent crime. Promotional materials and trailers portray the protagonist pursuing members of organised criminal groups, many of whom are depicted as migrants or foreign-born offenders.

The film features controversial actor Armie Hammer in the lead. The film has been directed by Boll, who has alleged that Germany’s film classification board, the FSK, has refused to grant the film a standard rating.

Due to a lack of certification, the film’s release in Germany has been stalled.

"It was as if the press said: 'Poor aggressors.' We live in a completely absurd political environment, especially in Europe," director Uwe Boll told the Daily Telegraph.

"There is a big difference between so-called 'hate speech' and stabbing someone in the neck. But the facts don't matter anymore."

Controversy around the film

The film has sparked controversy over its anti-migrant theme as well as its choice of lead actor, Armie Hammer. Hammer's career was derailed in 2021 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations he has since denied. Although criminal charges were never filed, his return to a high-profile project has sparked renewed debate among critics.

The flipside of the controversy is that Citizen Vigilante has generated interest in Germany, the country Boll hails from, as well as outside of Germany. Several social media have been sharing reviews following the film's North American release.

Fans react to Citizen Vigilante

One viewer on X described the movie as an "adequately funded indie" production that remained engaging throughout.

Some viewers highlighted scenes that depicted judges and justice officials as sympathetic toward violent offenders.