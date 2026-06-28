/Who is Trump's new deportations chief? Meet ICE director nominee Lance Schroyer

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 28) announced that he will nominate Lance Schroyer as the next director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), replacing David Venturella, who had been carrying out the director's responsibilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Schroyer's law enforcement background and wrote that he “has over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma — A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024! Lance is a former Oklahoma State Trooper, and United States Marine”.

He described Schroyer as “is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst” and said he has “firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets”.

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Who is Lance Schroyer?

Lance Schroyer is a veteran law enforcement officer from Oklahoma. He spent much of his career with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, where he served as a trooper, lieutenant, captain, and later Major.

Before joining law enforcement full-time, Schroyer served in the United States Marine Corps. After completing his military service, he continued working in public safety and law enforcement across Oklahoma for many years.

A significant part of his career focused on immigration enforcement partnerships. He played a leading role in promoting and expanding 287(g) agreements in Oklahoma.

Trump amplified that work in his post, saying, "He is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst, including spearheading 287g Law Enforcement partnerships with ICE! Lance has firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets and, just like ME and our Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and ME, he LOVES the men and women of ICE".

Schroyer also served on Oklahoma's Drug Dog Advisory Council, where he contributed to discussions on law enforcement operations and security planning.

ICE faces criticism amid immigration crackdown

During Trump's second administration, ICE has faced controversy and legal scrutiny following 52 custodial deaths in its first 500 days. The agency has also faced criticism over medical neglect and overcrowding. Public protests intensified after the fatal law enforcement shootings of two US citizens during ICE raids in Minneapolis, leading to violent clashes over the agency's enforcement tactics.

Despite the criticism, Trump defended the agency's work and said, "Lance Schroyer has what it takes to DETAIN AND DEPORT Illegal Alien Criminals, including murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers at a rate never seen before."