Superman (July 11)

The Man of Steel will fly into the theatres in June. Directed by James Gunn's Superman has been one of the most talked-about films of this year, and excitement has been unmatched. David Corenswet is stepping into the iconic role, taking over from Henry Cavill. According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”