Published: May 19, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 15:37 IST
Action, drama and AI! The month of June and July is packed with entertainment, with a bunch of movies set to release on the big screen. Check the list.
1 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
Most-anticipated movies
2 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2)
Welcome to the world of dinosaurs, again. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, the seventh film in the three-decade-spanning cinematic franchise will see humans invading the world of dinosaurs for their new research or the betterment of mankind. The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: “Five years post-‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.”
3 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
Superman (July 11)
The Man of Steel will fly into the theatres in June. Directed by James Gunn's Superman has been one of the most talked-about films of this year, and excitement has been unmatched. David Corenswet is stepping into the iconic role, taking over from Henry Cavill. According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”
4 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
Elio (June 20)
Pixar's next, Elio, is a must-watch with your kids. The sci-fi space adventure Eilo revolves around an 11-year-old boy obsessed with all things space and aliens. By accident, he becomes an intergalactic ambassador of Earth, marking the beginning of his thrilling journey into the space world.
5 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
F1 (June 27)
With the thrill and adrenaline-fueled rush, this movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver, who had made a come back to the world of racing and challenges. In addition to Pitt, the film boasts an impressive cast including Damson Idris, Simone Ashley, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo.
6 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
How to Train Your Dragon (June 13)
The live-action remake of the classical animated franchise is set in a rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been enemies for generations. However, this film revolves around Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, who befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. The film stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James.
7 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
Ballerina (June 6)
Starring Ana De Armas, this John Wick spinoff follows the story of a skilled assassin trained in the ways of the Ruska Roma. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.
8 / 8
(Photograph:Bureau)
M3GAN 2.0 (June 27)
M3GAN is coming back! Set after the first film where the AI doll lost the battle with the human, who created her, she's back and this time she's going to be more violent as she get's in a battle with Gemma and Cady, an aunt and niece. Directed by Akela Cooper, the movie stars Amie Donald and Jenna Davis.