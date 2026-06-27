/'It will melt your face off': Heat dome to scorch United States through July 4

The United States is the next part of the world that will be engulfed by a heat dome. Temperatures will soar above 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country in the coming days. This lid that keeps hot air positioned over one region will cover the central and eastern US. According to a meteorologist, North Carolina would feel the most effects of the scorching heat. Meteorologist Ryan Maue has warned that in Raleigh, the extreme heat will "melt your face off", where temperatures will hover at 41 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 3. Neatly 271 million Americans will bake under 33 degrees, which will feel like 47 degrees Celsius with the humidity. The heat dome will reach its peak strength between July 2 and July 4, ushering in the most dangerous period. The Southeast and Carolinas will be the most affected.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a High Risk warning for extreme heat in parts of the Mid-Atlantic through July 2. "Widespread temperatures into the 90s to low 100s, combined with high humidity, will result in heat indices approaching or exceeding 105-110 in many places," NOAA forecasters stated.

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Sun will bake Fourth of July weekend

Initially, two smaller heat domes will form over the Southwest and subtropical Atlantic. With the humidity, temperatures in the 30s would feel like 41, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The heat will continue to batter the regions from the end of June into early July. Alex Sosnowski said in a statement, "A multiday heat wave is brewing across the middle of the nation ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, expanding from the Plains to the Midwest and even nosing into the East."

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Experts say that this would be an unprecedented time this year, with several parts of the Central and Eastern US witnessing 90-degree temperatures. Chicago is likely to see five consecutive days with highs of 33 degrees Celsius or above next week. The conditions would be much worse in St. Louis when the heat could take over for eight straight days. The heat dome will expand eastward next week, causing the conditions to worsen.

What is a heat dome?



It is a powerful weather phenomenon that has Europe in its grasp already. It is a high-pressure area that traps hot air over a specific region, pushing and holding it down over one area. It prevents the formation of clouds, essentially baking the ground under with sunshine due to a lack of cover. The temperatures remain dangerously high, creating life-threatening conditions.

