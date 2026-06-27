/Vaibhav Suryavanshi's India call-up: Are selectors grooming him as India's long-term T20 opener?

Every few years, Indian cricket reaches a crossroads where a selection says more about the future than the present. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion in India's T20 setup feels like one of those moments. Much of the conversation has revolved around his age, his IPL exploits and whether he is ready for international cricket. Those are fair questions. But perhaps we are asking the wrong one. The bigger question is this: What role do the selectors see for Vaibhav in India's T20 future?

The answer appears increasingly clear. This is not a short-term experiment. It is a long-term investment. For years, Indian cricket searched for stability at the top of the T20 order. There were phases dominated by experience, followed by periods of cautious batting and conservative powerplays. But the current Indian team has embraced an entirely different identity. Fearlessness.

Aggression. Intent from the very first ball.

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Look at the players India have backed over the last two years. Yashasvi Jaiswal. Abhishek Sharma. Sanju Samson as an opener. The emphasis has shifted from preserving wickets to maximizing the powerplay. Vaibhav fits that blueprint almost perfectly. His greatest strength isn't merely the number of runs he scores. It's the speed at which he scores them. In modern T20 cricket, teams are no longer looking for openers who settle in. They want batters capable of changing the complexion of a match within six overs. That is exactly the profile India appear to be building towards.

This is why his selection shouldn't be viewed as a reward for one successful IPL season. It is a statement of intent. Selectors today don't have the luxury of preparing a team six months before a World Cup. Elite teams build their squads years in advance. By identifying a teenager now, India are potentially giving themselves multiple bilateral series, overseas tours and ICC tournaments to help him evolve before the next major global event. By the time the 2028 T20 World Cup arrives, Vaibhav won't be an inexperienced youngster. If managed correctly, he could already have dozens of international matches behind him. That is smart planning. Of course, there are risks.

International cricket is an entirely different challenge. Opposition analysts will quickly identify weaknesses. Bowlers will target him with short balls, slower deliveries and tactical field placements. The honeymoon period doesn't last long at the highest level.

India must also avoid the mistake of burdening him with impossible expectations. Every young batting prodigy doesn't have to become the next Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. Indian cricket has often been guilty of placing enormous labels on teenagers before they've played enough cricket to define themselves. Vaibhav deserves something different. Patience.

The selectors can groom him as a long-term opener without expecting him to become India's saviour overnight. The encouraging part is that India's current management appears willing to think beyond immediate results. Their selections increasingly reflect defined roles rather than reputations. Specialists are being backed because they suit the team's style, not because they carry the biggest names. Vaibhav's inclusion follows that same philosophy. Will he succeed immediately? Nobody knows. Will there be failures along the way? Almost certainly.

But those uncertainties don't diminish the significance of the decision itself. The selectors seem to have identified the kind of player they want opening the batting for India over the next decade, a fearless stroke-maker capable of attacking the Powerplay and keeping opponents under pressure from the outset. Whether Vaibhav makes his debut in the very next game or has to wait a little longer is almost secondary.