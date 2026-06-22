LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Power of a stealth jet: How many engines does the F-22 have?

Power of a stealth jet: How many engines does the F-22 have?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 13:36 IST

The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is powered by two Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan jet engines. Combined, they generate 70,000 pounds of thrust, enabling supersonic supercruise past Mach 1.5 and 20-degree pitch vectoring for aerial combat.

Powered by two engines
1 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Powered by two engines

The F-22 Raptor is equipped with two Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan jet engines. These afterburning engines sit side-by-side inside the rear fuselage, providing the heavy fighter with the necessary thrust-to-weight ratio to achieve rapid vertical climbs and sustained high-speed combat manoeuvres.

35,000 pounds of thrust
2 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

35,000 pounds of thrust

Each individual engine generates roughly 26,000 pounds of dry thrust, which scales up to more than 35,000 pounds when the afterburners are engaged. Combined, the two engines output roughly 70,000 pounds of total force, allowing the 60,000-pound aircraft to easily overcome aerodynamic drag.

Supercruise past Mach 1.5
3 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Supercruise past Mach 1.5

Unlike conventional fighters that burn massive amounts of fuel using afterburners to cross the sound barrier, the F-22 utilises 'supercruise'. The twin turbofans allow the jet to maintain supersonic speeds of Mach 1.5 to Mach 1.8 during normal flight, preserving fuel for extended combat missions.

20 degrees thrust vectoring
4 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

20 degrees thrust vectoring

The exhaust nozzles at the rear of the two engines feature two-dimensional thrust vectoring. They can pivot 20 degrees up or down, redirecting the jet blast to give the aircraft tight pitch control and the ability to execute sharp turns that conventional fixed-nozzle fighters cannot match.

65,000 feet operational ceiling
5 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

65,000 feet operational ceiling

The high compression ratio of the twin F119 turbofans enables the Raptor to operate efficiently in thin air at altitudes reaching 65,000 feet. This high-altitude capability allows pilots to look down on adversary aircraft and launch air-to-air missiles from a kinetically advantageous position.

Trending Photo

Chasing Klose: 5 World Cup records Messi can break in Argentina’s clash against Austria
5

Chasing Klose: 5 World Cup records Messi can break in Argentina’s clash against Austria

Why US fighter pilots wear custom helmets compared to Russian pilots
5

Why US fighter pilots wear custom helmets compared to Russian pilots

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20s
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20s

Why Russian fighter jets produce more visible smoke than US aircraft
5

Why Russian fighter jets produce more visible smoke than US aircraft

One dragon, two team black members: Every major death in House of the Dragon's Battle of the Gullet
7

One dragon, two team black members: Every major death in House of the Dragon's Battle of the Gullet