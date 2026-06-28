US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened that Iran would "no longer exist" if the United States is "forced" to resume military action, accusing Tehran of breaching the ceasefire agreement.

"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding, "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!

These remarks come shortly after the US military carried out additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran after accusing Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement through another attack on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The attack marked the second consecutive night of strikes on the Islamic Republic following Friday's US attack and Tehran's retaliation, raising uncertainty over the future of the Memorandum of Agreement signed between Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian on June 19.

In a statement, CENTCOM said, "US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities".

According to the US, the latest strikes were launched after Iran allegedly failed to honour the ceasefire and its forces carried out a one-way drone attack on the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz while it was transporting more than two million barrels of crude oil.

"After yesterday's U.S. strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honour the ceasefire agreement, but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET," the statement said.

"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping," the statement said, adding, "Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready".