Scarlett Johansson’s net worth as 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' hits theaters and how she makes her money

Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World Rebirth has hit the big screen worldwide. The movie is the seventh instalment in the popular Jurassic World franchise. So let's take a look at Scarlett Johansson’s net worth in 2025.
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is celebrating the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest entry in the popular Jurassic World franchise, which has already grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. Jurassic World Rebirth looks set to match the success of previous entries and further shore up Johansson’s star power. Over her three-decade-long career, she has transformed from a child star to a global icon, with her films grossing an estimated $14 billion thanks to stellar performances in hits like The Avengers, Black Widow, Lucy, and many more. In Rebirth, she plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert, and reportedly earned between $15 million and $20 million for the role.
According to multiple reports, Scarlett Johansson’s net worth is estimated at $165 million as of 2025. Acting remains her primary source of income. A 2024 Forbes report listed her 19th among the highest-paid actors, with annual earnings of $21 million. In 2019, she was Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, earning $56 million that year.
Johansson’s salary during her time as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranged from $400,000 for Iron Man 2 in 2010 to more than $35 million in salary and bonuses for Avengers: Endgame and $20 million for her solo film Black Widow in 2021.
In addition to acting, Johansson has served as a brand ambassador for major names such as L’Oreal, Calvin Klein, and Louis Vuitton. She is also an entrepreneur, having co-founded the cosmetics brand The Outset in 2021. She owns multiple high-value properties in Los Angeles, New York, and the Hamptons, which also contribute to her impressive net worth.
Scarlett Johansson’s net worth stands as a testament to her smart career choices, talent, and entrepreneurial ventures. Whether battling dinosaurs on screen or building brands, she remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable and influential stars.