Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Makers dropped the first official trailer for the film Jurassic World Rebirth earlier last night. The film features an ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

What to expect

The latest film in the Jurassic World film series will offer something new to its fans – giving us a reason why it's not such a great idea to play God and bring back a species from extinction. The trailer shows that there is now an island where ‘the worst of the worst dinosaurs were left’. The film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where the planet was proven ‘largely inhospitable to dinosaurs’.

Scarlett plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. Mahershala plays her team member, Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan plays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis.

Fans think that the film looks like a mix of Alien and Jurassic Park series. Social media fans took to their profiles to share their excitement. One wrote, “I never thought I’d need Alien meets Jurassic Park but I’m here for it. Great trailer but once again, they’ve shown a lil bit too much! Hope there are still some surprises in store.”

Another thought it “already looks better than the last one”.

Another compared it with Jurassic Park and wrote, “this actually feels like Jurassic Park man, the horror, the action, the kids ending up on an island somehow, even the 90s action thriller feeling is there.”

Jurassic World Rebirth release date

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It will be released in theatres on July 2.

The film will showcase a variety of mutant dinosaurs.

Watch the trailer here: