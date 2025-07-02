LOGIN
How to watch the Jurassic Park movies in chronological order: Full timeline explained

Jul 02, 2025

The eighth film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is set to hit theatres on July 2. Below, we’ve curated all the movies in the franchise, along with how to watch them in chronological order.

It’s been over three decades since Steven Spielberg brought dinosaurs to the big screen, captivating audiences around the world. The eighth film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is set to hit theatres on July 2. Below, we’ve curated all the movies in the franchise, along with how to watch them in chronological order.

Jurassic Park – June 11, 1993
Jurassic Park – June 11, 1993

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent)

Directed by visionary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park revolutionised cinema and brought dinosaurs to life like never before. Based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel, the film stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough. Set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar near Costa Rica, wealthy businessman John Hammond creates a theme park featuring de-extinct dinosaurs. When palaeontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, along with mathematician Ian Malcolm, are invited for a preview tour, chaos erupts after the park’s security systems fail.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – May 23, 1997
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – May 23, 1997

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent)

The second instalment picks up four years after the events of the first movie. Also directed by Spielberg, this sequel is darker in tone, though often criticised for its weaker storyline. The plot follows John Hammond’s nephew, Peter Ludlow, who leads a team to a second island where dinosaurs have survived, intending to exploit them for profit.

Jurassic Park III – July 18, 2001
Jurassic Park III – July 18, 2001

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent)

Directed by Joe Johnston, the third film is often considered one of the franchise’s weaker entries. It was the first not directed by Spielberg and was not directly based on Crichton’s novels. However, it does incorporate characters from his novel. Starring Sam Neill as Alan Grant, the story follows a rescue mission to Isla Sorna to find a missing boy.

Jurassic World – June 12, 2015
Jurassic World – June 12, 2015

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent)

After a 14-year hiatus, the franchise was revived with Jurassic World, the first film in the new trilogy and the fourth in the overall series. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film is set on the same island, Isla Nublar, now home to a fully operational dinosaur theme park. When a genetically engineered hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus Rex, escapes, chaos ensues once again.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – June 22, 2018
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – June 22, 2018

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent)

Following the destruction of the theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from an impending volcanic eruption. However, they uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the future of both humans and dinosaurs. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from previous films in the series

