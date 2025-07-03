/10 All American movies to celebrate this Fourth of July

Celebrate this Fourth of July with some great movies. From alien invasions to inspiring true stories, here are ten great picks to watch this weekend.
Nothing says July 4th like Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum saving the world from a devastating alien invasion. Packed with memorable one-liners, explosive action, and a rousing presidential speech, this blockbuster is a must-watch.
Mel Gibson delivers a powerful performance as a reluctant hero who leads a group of rebels against British forces during the American Revolution.
Steven Spielberg’s thriller is set over a Fourth of July weekend, blending heart-pounding suspense with the ultimate summer atmosphere. It's a mix of small-town Americana and sheer terror.
Nicolas Cage takes viewers on a wild hunt for a hidden treasure tied to America’s founding fathers. A fun, family-friendly adventure that celebrates American history.
Tom Cruise stars in this moving biopic about Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic, whose journey from decorated soldier to anti-war activist is both powerful and deeply patriotic.
Set during a 1960s summer, this nostalgic coming-of-age story celebrates childhood, baseball, and backyard adventures. A feel-good film that captures the spirit of American summers and the joy of friendship.
Tom Cruise soars as fighter pilot Maverick in this high-octane, adrenaline-fueled ride filled with thrilling aerial dogfights, iconic music, and 80s cool.
Steven Spielberg’s harrowing depiction of World War II is a powerful tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers. Its realistic battle scenes and emotional storytelling make it one of the greatest war films ever made.
From the Vietnam War to the Civil Rights Movement, Forrest’s extraordinary journey through America’s most pivotal decades captures a unique and heartfelt slice of U.S. history.
An inspiring true story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that triumphed against the odds. This sports drama embodies the underdog spirit and national pride.