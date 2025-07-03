LOGIN
10 All-American movies to celebrate this Fourth of July

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 23:21 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 23:21 IST

Celebrate this Fourth of July with some great movies. From alien invasions to inspiring true stories, here are ten great picks to watch this weekend.

1 / 11
(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Looking for movies to watch this Fourth of July? Whether you’re in the mood for heart-pounding action, feel-good nostalgia, or powerful drama, these films capture the excitement and spirit of a summer celebration. From alien invasions to inspiring true stories, here are ten great picks to watch.

Independence Day
2 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Independence Day

Nothing says July 4th like Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum saving the world from a devastating alien invasion. Packed with memorable one-liners, explosive action, and a rousing presidential speech, this blockbuster is a must-watch.

The Patriot
3 / 11
(Photograph:X)

The Patriot

Mel Gibson delivers a powerful performance as a reluctant hero who leads a group of rebels against British forces during the American Revolution.

Jaws
4 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Jaws

Steven Spielberg’s thriller is set over a Fourth of July weekend, blending heart-pounding suspense with the ultimate summer atmosphere. It's a mix of small-town Americana and sheer terror.

National Treasure
5 / 11
(Photograph:X)

National Treasure

Nicolas Cage takes viewers on a wild hunt for a hidden treasure tied to America’s founding fathers. A fun, family-friendly adventure that celebrates American history.

Born on the Fourth of July
6 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Born on the Fourth of July

Tom Cruise stars in this moving biopic about Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic, whose journey from decorated soldier to anti-war activist is both powerful and deeply patriotic.

The Sandlot
7 / 11
(Photograph:X)

The Sandlot

Set during a 1960s summer, this nostalgic coming-of-age story celebrates childhood, baseball, and backyard adventures. A feel-good film that captures the spirit of American summers and the joy of friendship.

Top Gun
8 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Top Gun

Tom Cruise soars as fighter pilot Maverick in this high-octane, adrenaline-fueled ride filled with thrilling aerial dogfights, iconic music, and 80s cool.

Saving Private Ryan
9 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Saving Private Ryan

Steven Spielberg’s harrowing depiction of World War II is a powerful tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers. Its realistic battle scenes and emotional storytelling make it one of the greatest war films ever made.

Forrest Gump
10 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Forrest Gump

From the Vietnam War to the Civil Rights Movement, Forrest’s extraordinary journey through America’s most pivotal decades captures a unique and heartfelt slice of U.S. history.

Miracle
11 / 11
(Photograph:X)

Miracle

An inspiring true story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that triumphed against the odds. This sports drama embodies the underdog spirit and national pride.

