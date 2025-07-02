/Scarlett Johansson, self-confessed fan of Jurassic World franchise, was ready to jump into Hudson river for this reason | WION Exclusive

Ever wonder what it takes to join a colossal franchise like Jurassic World? Even for Hollywood's A-listers, landing a part in the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth is a thrilling journey filled with fan-girl moments, intense challenges, and a deep appreciation for cinematic legacy. WION caught up with stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, who opened up about their paths to becoming part of this iconic universe, revealing everything from unexpected meetings with Steven Spielberg to the unique demands of bringing new life to a beloved story.

Here are the excerpts:

Scarlett, if you can briefly tell us about your meeting with Steven Spielberg before you got your part in Jurassic World: Rebirth?



Scarlett Johansson: I actually had a general meeting with Steven. I have never had a general meeting with him before. In my mind, I was thinking, perhaps he has heard, he knows that I am a huge Jurassic World fan, so perhaps the conversation will lead towards that. I wanted to let the conversation have its organic moment, so I talked for a couple of hours, and I was thinking, if I leave this meeting, and I don't talk about Jurassic, then maybe I will just go jump in the Hudson River. Then, after two hours, he was like, 'Wait! Aren't we supposed to be talking about Jurassic?' And I saw that, as my window, to completely fan girl out, which was good, because I had already established myself as a semi-normal person. So, the fact that I could just let loose, and it worked in my favour.



Jonathan Bailey: It worked in all our favour, because you are brilliant.



Scarlett: Thank you, it's good to share your enthusiasm.



So, even for an A-lister, landing your dream job in Jurassic World is a competitive process?



Scarlett Johansson: Yeah, it is a hard role to nab. It's because I think, you know, it's rare to have the opportunity to lead something this size, and of course, this is a very valuable asset for the studio. I feel very fortunate to be part of it; it's not something that I take for granted at all.



Mr Ali, how much of the shoot became a personal adventure for you?



Mahershala Ali:Every job is a personal journey for me. I always want to do great work, and I am only going to take something that challenges me. Duncan Kincaid, the role that I play here in Jurassic World, felt like a challenging character. I am just excited to be part of it, and I'm even more excited since Jonathan and Scarlett are part of this movie.

Mr Ali, so what has been more challenging for you, a character-driven role, or an action-driven role?



Mahershala: What's more challenging? They are just different. It's hard to compare. I want to do great work with every opportunity I am given. When I look at my past roles, I do not necessarily look at what was harder than any other part. As an actor, I just want to come to life.



Scarlett Johansson: And I think both those dramatic roles and roles that are more action-based require a level of physicality, and they also require emotional stamina. So, I agree with Marshall, it's not necessarily one that's harder than the other. If you are doing your job right, then you probably wake up the next day, you will find yourself thinking about the work you did, and how to prepare further for the next day. That way, you are completely in your character.



Jonathan, what is it like to be part of a legacy as big as Jurassic World?



It's unbelievable. You see, this is one of Hollywood's long-standing franchises with such a massive following. Everyone has a relationship with the Jurassic franchise. I even remember watching it the first time, and now to be able to step into this world. It is a phenomenal experience. Deep within, you just hope that you are able to make everyone proud. It is wild to see scenes in the film you weren't present for on set, because it takes me straight back to watching the first part draft, yeah, it is amazing.



From Scarlett Johansson's candid "fan-girl" moment with Steven Spielberg to two time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali's pursuit of challenging roles and Jonathan Bailey's awe at joining a global phenomenon, it's clear that Jurassic World: Rebirth is more than just a film for its stars—it's a deeply personal and professional milestone. Their shared enthusiasm and dedication underscore the immense appeal and enduring legacy of the Jurassic franchise, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans worldwide.