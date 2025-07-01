/Every Hollywood movie coming to theatres in July 2025: Superman, Jurassic Park, The Fantastic Four and more

The second quarter of the year has begun, and July features a variety of content, including the Jurassic World movie, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.
July 2025 is going to be a blockbuster month. With a diverse lineup of films ranging from franchise sequels and superhero reboots to animated adventures. The movies that are set to release are: Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, Smurfs, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Check the list here:
Get ready to meet Marvel’s First Family! Set in the 1960s, the movie will tell the story of Fantastic Four - Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). In the movie, they will be defending Earth from cosmic threats.
Superman will be flying into the theatres this month. Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”
The Smurfs are back — bigger, bluer, and bolder than ever! This fresh take on the Smurfs promises a heartwarming, music-filled adventure perfect for friends and family. The film follows Smurfette’s epic quest into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf, who’s been kidnapped by the evil duo, Razamel and Gargamel. Along the way, the Smurfs discover their true purpose—with the help of new friends and their signature optimism. Ahead of their grand return to theatres on July 18, 2025.
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey will take us back into the world of Dinosaurs. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the movie will see humans invading the world of dianasour for their new research or the betterment of mankind.
The new version of the classic will be released this year with the bunch of youngsters, who will be threatened by slicker-wearing fisherman, the serial killer. The movie is a sequel to the first two movies, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).