/Every Hollywood movie coming to theatres in July 2025: Superman, Jurassic Park, The Fantastic Four and more

Superman will be flying into the theatres this month. Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”