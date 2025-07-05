Jurassic World Interview: Rupert Friend & Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Share Filming Secrets | WION Exclusive

For generations, Jurassic World has ignited our imaginations with its awe-inspiring dinosaurs. In this exclusive interview with WION, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rupert Friend share their connections to these magnificent creatures. Beyond the thrilling set pieces, they delve into which dinosaurs captured their hearts on set, and how the franchise, particularly through Steven Spielberg's vision, brilliantly taps into a childlike sense of wonder and the powerful belief in the unbelievable.

How much of the shoot life became a personal adventure for you?

Rupert Friend:

All of it. We were on this four-month multi-country adventure. During that time, we became like a family. We were caravaning around these crazy places, learning to adjust to very different climates, temperatures, environment, animals and using your imagination in a way that I perhaps haven't had to

What do you keep in mind when you become part of a legacy as big as Jurassic World?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo:

I want to keep in mind not to disappoint the fans of the movie. It is intimidating for me to be part of this movie with such a name, fanbase. The original movie inspired me so much. To be in a movie with Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey... in the beginning it is intimidating, you wonder, am I the right actor for this, am I cut out for this, but with time, everything becomes easier. Then you just start doing all the work, and you forget about all the heaviness of being in a franchise this big. You start having fun and you realise 'oh my god, this is huge'.

During your shoot life, which dinosaur became your personal favourite?

Rupert Friend:

I have a soft spot for Tyrannosaurus rex. I think it is a very misunderstood creature. It's just looking for someone to love.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo:

They had this animatronic on set. It was so beautiful. It moved so naturally on sets. It did such an amazing job. I ended up having a soft spot for it.

You know, in each of the Jurassic Movies we have seen children come face to face with dinosaurs. What did you guys think about it?

Rupert Friend:

It's just something that happens in the films. If I were a child and a dinosaur attacked me, I would probably do the same. I would run. They are all just doing their best. I think when Spielberg made it in the first one and that became a trend. When you look at all Spielberg's films, you can see a connection with childhood. If you think about Short Round from Indiana Jones, the young people in E.T., he explores a relationship between the unknown and the scary. That becomes inherent and shows the power of cinema. We see something that isn't real, and we are supposed to believe it isreal,l and that is the childlike power of imagination.

From the demanding production to the unexpected personal connections with prehistoric creatures, their experiences underscore the unique blend of ambition and imagination that defines this franchise. The enduring power of Jurassic World lies not just in its stunning visuals but in its ability to transport us to a world where wonder and danger coexist, a world these actors have now made their own.