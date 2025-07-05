Jurassic World: Rebirth stars share fan moments, filming challenges, and legacy love

Joining the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth was a dream-come-true moment for Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, David Iacono, Luna Blaise, and Audrina Miranda, as well as director Gareth Edwards. From Scarlett Johansson's "fan-girl" encounter with Steven Spielberg and Mahershala Ali's pursuit of challenging roles to Jonathan Bailey's awe at joining a global phenomenon and Gareth Edwards' meticulous approach to honouring the franchise's visual effects legacy, the journey was filled with personal adventures. Actors Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rupert Friend shared insights into the intense filming process across multiple countries, the intimidation and excitement of contributing to such a beloved franchise, and their unique connections with the film's iconic dinosaurs, particularly the T-Rex. Even the youngest stars expressed their joy and memorable moments, emphasising how the film continues to capture the childlike wonder and belief in the unbelievable that defines the Jurassic World universe, with some pivotal scenes even shot in the mysterious and beautiful Jog Falls in India. In an exclusive conversation with WION's Samarpita Das, the cast reveals it all. Jurassic World: Rebirth released in theatres on 4th July, 2025. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu