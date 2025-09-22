LOGIN
From The Twilight Saga: Eclipse to Pitch Black: Best Eclipse-themed movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 24:05 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 24:05 IST

From The Twilight Saga: Eclipse to Pitch Black, let's take a look at the best eclipse-themed movie to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms. 

Best Eclipse-themed movies on OTT
(Photograph: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video)

Just like the rare moment of a solar eclipse, the celestial-themed movies also hold a significance that no one should miss. From Eclipse to Pitch Black, here are some of the best films, eclipse-themed movies on OTT.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Critically acclaimed, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse is a must-watch, following the story of Bella, who is crushed between a decision, whether she chooses her love for a vampire, Edward or her friendship with a werewolf, Jacob.

(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Pitch Black revolves around a group of people whose spacecraft crashes on a planet surrounded by three suns, which is inhabited by monsters during an eclipse

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mel Gibson's Apocalypto is based on the life of a young man, Jaguar Paw, who has been captured by the Mayan Kingdom, but he somehow makes a plan to get himself free from their trap.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Emmy nominee, 2001: A Space Odyssey, is a movie based on the eclipse which revolves around astronauts, scientists, along with their supercomputer, who uncover an artificial object beneath the moon. The story revolves around their investigation regarding the object.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film Hellboy features a lunar eclipse and centres around a demon infant raised by humans. Gradually, the baby becomes Earth's protector, defending his nation against paranormal forces.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Seventh Sign is a horror thriller around a solar eclipse. The story showcases the horrific fears of a pregnant woman, awaiting the birth of her baby. One decision of hers leads to a series of strange visions and horrifying paranormal activities.

