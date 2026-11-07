/IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain ends play as India secure 4-run DLS victory

Gurnoor Brar starred with a four-wicket haul as India secured a four-run victory over New Zealand in the rain-affected second ODI at Wellington on Saturday (Nov 7). The win helped India take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After winning the toss, India elected to bowl first and restricted New Zealand to just 134 runs in 41 overs. Brar led the attack with figures of 4/30, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each.

Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand’s top scorer with 55 off 104 balls, including five fours and two sixes. While, captain Mitchell Santner contributed 31 off 38 deliveries and the pair added 59 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, Brar broke their partnership and removed Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips soon after and Kamboj dismissed Blair Tickner to wrap up the innings.

Chasing 135, India suffered an early setback as Shubman Gill was dismissed for a golden duck by Jacob Duffy. Virat Kohli (7) also fell cheaply, while Rohit Sharma scored 23 off 27 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

India were reduced to 47/4 after Axar Patel departed for seven. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul then added 39 runs to bring the chase back on track. Iyer scored 30 off 46 balls, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 26.

However, Kyle Jamieson dismissed Iyer before Naman Dhir (12) and Anshul Kamboj (1) also departed. For the hosts, Jamieson and Duffy picked up three wickets each.

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