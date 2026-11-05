/Defeat of 'Alt President' Elon Musk: Will SpaceX shift its HQ from Texas? | Gravitas

Elon Musk, one of the biggest financial backers of Republican candidates in the 2026 US midterm elections, has emerged as a prominent figure facing a political setback after Democrats secured major victories in Texas.

Musk, often described by critics as an "alt president" or "shadow president" because of his influence over the US government, reportedly contributed at least $446 million to Republican-aligned groups during the election campaign, with a focus on key Senate races.

He is also said to have spent around $180 million in Texas, where he lives and where SpaceX is headquartered. Musk reportedly contributed $5 million directly to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's campaign and invested millions more in Ken Paxton's Senate bid. However, both candidates lost their respective races to Democrats, ending the Republican Party's three-decade hold on the state's governorship and Senate seat.

Texas voters deliver a setback to Musk-backed candidates

The election results triggered celebrations among Democratic supporters in Texas. Videos showed people honking and cheering after Democrat James Talarico defeated Paxton.

Talarico, who had repeatedly faced criticism from Musk on social media, took a potshot at the tech billionaire during his victory speech. While he did not directly take Musk's name, the Democrat made thinly veiled remarks about "every billionaire megadonor, every trillionaire megadonor."

On the flip side, Musk, who had spent months attacking Democrats online, was unusually quiet on election night. While he largely avoided commenting on the results, the SpaceX chief executive posted, "Data centres in space looking pretty appealing right now".

Why are Texas data centres becoming a political flashpoint?

Musk's comment comes as Texas faces growing opposition to the expansion of data centres. SpaceX has invested billions in data centre infrastructure. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has, however, vowed to halt approvals for new data centres until the state legislature passes laws governing the sector.

The issue has become contentious because of concerns about the resources required to operate these facilities. Texas accounts for 25 per cent of planned data centre capacity in the US. Critics argue that the industry's demand for electricity could put pressure on the power grid, increase household energy bills and worsen water shortages for ordinary consumers.

Opposition to new projects is also growing among residents. An opinion poll conducted in October found that 79 per cent of Texas voters supported limiting the number of data centres that can be built in the state.

A recent Reuters-Ipsos poll also found that 42 per cent of US voters considered the issue their most important concern.

Could Musk move SpaceX out of Texas?

The election outcome has raised questions about whether Musk could reconsider SpaceX's presence in Texas as Democrats prepare to take a tougher approach to regulating the technology sector.

The billionaire had previously moved the company's headquarters from California to Texas with considerable fanfare two years ago.