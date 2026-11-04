/Drugs on the ballot: Did American voters back marijuana legalisation in 2026 US midterms?

The blue wave in the US midterms has been hard to miss. On Tuesday (Nov 03), Democrats registered a sweeping victory in the US midterm elections that weakens President Donald Trump's final two years in the White House. While the Senate and House results are getting their due attention, ballot measures are somewhat missing from the conversation. One notable ballot measure that featured in battles across the United States during the November 3 midterm elections was the marijuana policy.

This year's ballot battles had two cannabis-related measures posed to Americans. In Idaho, voters voted on a proposal that would have taken away their ability to initiate laws on marijuana and other psychoactive substances. In Massachusetts, they voted on an attempt to scrap the state's recreational marijuana sales system. But, what did the Americans choose? Here's all you need to know.

Idaho voters and ballot move to restrict citizen-led drug law changes

Idaho voters have rejected House Joint Resolution 4 (HJR 4), which sought to give the state legislature exclusive authority to legalise marijuana, narcotics and other psychoactive substances.

The proposal also aimed to prevent citizens from using the ballot initiative process to introduce laws legalising or decriminalising these substances.

According to the results reported by Ballotpedia, 67.19 per cent voted against the amendment, while 32.81 per cent supported it. The measure received 282,055 votes against and 137,756 in favour. The results were still unofficial, with 61 per cent of precincts reporting in the update cited.

Marijuana remains illegal for both medical and recreational use in Idaho. By rejecting HJR 4, voters retained their ability to pursue changes to drug laws through citizen-led initiatives in future elections.

Massachusetts and the bid to end recreational marijuana sales

In Massachusetts, voters rejected Question 8, an initiative that sought to repeal the legal framework governing recreational marijuana sales, regulation and taxation.

The proposal would still have allowed adults aged 21 and above to possess up to one ounce without penalties, with civil penalties for possession of between one and two ounces. It also sought to end personal home cultivation and restrict the recreational cannabis market.

The measure was defeated decisively. According to Ballotpedia election figures, 75.83 per cent voted against it, while 24.17 per cent supported it.

Massachusetts voters had approved recreational marijuana legalisation in 2016. Rejecting Question 8 means the state's existing regulated retail market and associated tax system remain in place, subject to official certification.

Other marijuana ballot efforts that did not make the cut

Several other states saw attempts to change cannabis laws, but those proposals did not reach voters in the 2026 midterms.

Arizona's campaign to roll back parts of its recreational marijuana law was abandoned in May. In Idaho, a medical cannabis proposal failed to qualify after falling short of the signature requirements, while a separate personal-use decriminalisation initiative did not submit signatures.

Maine's proposed repeal of its recreational cannabis law missed the 2026 deadline, but its campaign can continue gathering signatures for a possible 2027 ballot. Nebraska's proposed marijuana legalisation measure also failed to secure enough valid signatures.