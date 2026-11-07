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Two skydivers plunge to death after parachutes get tangled midair in California

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 18:49 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 18:49 IST
Two skydivers plunge to death after parachutes get tangled midair in California

Two experienced skydivers died after their parachutes collided Photograph: (X)

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Two experienced skydivers died after their parachutes collided and became entangled midair during a group jump in Lake Elsinore, Southern California, on November 7. Both sustained critical injuries and died 

Two skydivers died after their parachute collided midair in a horrifying incident in Southern California on Saturday (Nov 7). The pair were rushed to a hospital after the midair collision in Lake Elsinore but neither survived. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to the 20000 block of Cereal Street at 11:47 a.m. after receiving a report of an air emergency. They were both licensed skydivers. The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Skydive Elsinore general manager and co-owner Josh Hall spoke to Southern California News Group and said that the incident happened when a group of 20 experienced female skydivers was jumping from a plane at about 12,500 feet. He said that the freefall portion of the jump was “normal and uneventful.” Further, he confirmed that both skydivers opened their parachutes when expected. In a statement on Facebook, Skydive Elsinore said their staff and emergency services responded immediately. Both were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. It also said that there was “no indication of any equipment malfunction.”

“Both were experienced, licensed skydivers visiting from out of town to take part in an organized skydiving event at Skydive Elsinore. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Skydive Elsinore is cooperating fully with local authorities. Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected. Out of respect for the families, no further statements will be made at this time," it added in the statement.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies also said that two skydivers were “on the ground receiving medical aid", adding "both patients suffered major injuries and were transported by ground ambulance for further care,” said Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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