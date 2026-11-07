/Two skydivers plunge to death after parachutes get tangled midair in California

Two skydivers died after their parachute collided midair in a horrifying incident in Southern California on Saturday (Nov 7). The pair were rushed to a hospital after the midair collision in Lake Elsinore but neither survived. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to the 20000 block of Cereal Street at 11:47 a.m. after receiving a report of an air emergency. They were both licensed skydivers. The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Skydive Elsinore general manager and co-owner Josh Hall spoke to Southern California News Group and said that the incident happened when a group of 20 experienced female skydivers was jumping from a plane at about 12,500 feet. He said that the freefall portion of the jump was “normal and uneventful.” Further, he confirmed that both skydivers opened their parachutes when expected. In a statement on Facebook, Skydive Elsinore said their staff and emergency services responded immediately. Both were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. It also said that there was “no indication of any equipment malfunction.”

“Both were experienced, licensed skydivers visiting from out of town to take part in an organized skydiving event at Skydive Elsinore. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Skydive Elsinore is cooperating fully with local authorities. Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected. Out of respect for the families, no further statements will be made at this time," it added in the statement.