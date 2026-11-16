/When will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play next after India's batting struggles against New Zealand?

Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played all five ODIs against New Zealand in Nov 2026 but struggled to score runs consistently. Rohit managed just 30 runs in four innings, including two ducks. Kohli, meanwhile, started the series with an impressive 74 off 51 balls but could not maintain that form and finished with 86 runs from four innings. Despite his modest tally, Kohli ended the series as India’s highest run-scorer. The Men in Blue won the series 3-1 on Sunday.

Following the disappointing tour of New Zealand, Rohit and Kohli are expected to remain out of action for almost a month. They could return to the Indian team during the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in December, provided they are fit and selected.

India will host the 1996 World Cup champions for a limited-overs series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Dec 13.

The second match is scheduled for Dec 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the final ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Dec 19.

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This means Dec 13 is the earliest possible date for Rohit and Kohli to return to international action.

India last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in Aug 2024 under Rohit’s captaincy. The opening match ended in a tie at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, but India lost the next two games to suffer a series defeat.

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Rohit and Kohli’s record against Sri Lanka

Both batters have enjoyed considerable success against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Rohit has scored 2,021 runs in 55 matches against them. Two of his three ODI double centuries have come against Sri Lanka.