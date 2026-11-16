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Belgium's all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku retires from international football

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 17:31 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 18:00 IST
Belgium's all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku retires from international football

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku Photograph: (AFP)

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Belgium great Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international football, ending his career as the country's all-time leading scorer with 94 goals.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer, announced his retirement from international football on Monday (Nov 16), bringing an end to a 16-year career in which he scored 94 goals in 135 appearances. The 33-year-old striker is the fifth-highest goalscorer in men’s international football history. He played a key role in Belgium’s successful run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they finished third.

Lukaku’s announcement came just hours after Belgium registered a 4-1 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Lukaku wrote, “16 years. These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team… I went through every emotion possible…I played with amazing teammates that i will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride, and I enjoyed every single moment.”

He also thanked the fans for standing by the national team and said he was proud to have represented Belgium in four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships.

“To the Belgium fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships,” he added.

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Concluding his message, the striker said, “I will never forget those moments, I am at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable, I am grateful. Thank you.”

Lukaku started his professional club career with Belgian side Anderlecht before going on to play for several major clubs, including Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

He was also part of Belgium’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, which suffered a 2-1 defeat against Spain in the quarter-finals.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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