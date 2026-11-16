/Auqib Nabi receives Impact Player medal after India's ODI series win over NZ

Pacer Auqib Nabi won the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ medal after playing an important role in India’s ODI series victory in New Zealand. The award marks a strong comeback for the Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler after a disappointing international debut last year and a difficult outing against West Indies in Guwahati.

India’s pace attack, featuring Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur, impressed throughout the bowler-dominated series. Arshdeep and Auqib played key roles in India’s 22-run victory in the final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday while defending a target of 210 runs.

During the medal ceremony, team physio Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj praised Auqib, describing him as a man “who speaks less and makes sure his ball speaks on the field”. He also called the pacer “hardworking, committed and meticulous in his approach”.

While receiving the medal, Auqib expressed his happiness over India’s series victory and said he was happy to contribute to the team’s success.

The J&K pacer finished the series with five wickets from five matches at an average of 32.00 and an economy rate of 5.16. His best figures were 2/31.

Auqib made an impressive recovery after conceding 84 runs in 8.5 overs on his ODI debut against West Indies in Guwahati. Although he went wicketless in the first ODI against New Zealand, he delivered a decent spell of 0/33 in six overs.

He picked up two important wickets of Tim Seifert and Will Young in the second ODI and finished with figures of 2/31 in seven overs. In the fourth match, he dismissed Dean Foxcroft and Kristian Clarke, conceding 59 runs in eight overs.

In the series decider, Auqib bowled an impressive 10-over spell, giving away just 37 runs and taking the important wicket of Michael Bracewell.

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India’s bowlers eventually restricted New Zealand to 187 in 48.1 overs after the visitors were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs. Arshdeep led the attack with three wickets, while Siraj took two. Auqib and Yash Thakur picked up one wicket each.