/Jailer 2 trailer out: Rajinikanth returns in massy avatar, Vidya Balan turns heads as Kantha | Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Jailer 2 is out, bringing back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in what promises to be another larger-than-life action entertainer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film packs the actor's signature swag, intensity and mass moments, setting the stage for a high-octane sequel to the blockbuster franchise.

Jailer 2 trailer

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is Vidya Balan’s striking new avatar. Seen alongside Rajinikanth, Vidya appears in a bold and edgy look, sporting a short hairstyle, dark styling and an intense screen presence.

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Her character Kantha instantly creates intrigue, with the actress bringing a completely different energy to the Jailer universe.

The glimpse of Vidya and Rajinikanth together is particularly exciting, as the two National Award-winning performers share the frame for the first time.

Vidya’s unconventional avatar and mysterious presence add another layer to the film, while her chemistry and equation with Rajinikanth remain something audiences will be eager to discover when the film releases.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote, "This is bound to go down in history as the first Tamil film to gross ₹1,000 crore." Another said, "75 years young, still ruling the cinema. Age is just a number when the legend is still ruling." Another user said, "Nelsa + Thalaiva + Anirudh, Pakka Blockbuster." One fan said, "Rajinikanth isn’t just a superstar… he’s a phenomenon that generations can’t stop loving." Another wrote, "Heroes may come and go, but RAJINI remains the permanent number one."

Also Read: Rajnikanth announces sequel to 1999 blockbuster Padayappa

About Jailer 2

With Rajinikanth’s mass appeal, Nelson’s distinctive style and Vidya Balan’s fresh, fiery avatar, Jailer 2 has already generated considerable buzz.