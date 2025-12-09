/Rajnikanth announces sequel to 1999 blockbuster Padayappa; original film to re-release on his 75th birthday

Rajnikanth has surprised his fans by announcing a sequel to his 1999 blockbuster Padayappa. Titled Neelambari: Padayappa 2, the official confirmation arrives just days before the superstar's 75th birthday, leaving Tamil cinema fans excited.

Rajinikanth confirms the sequel

The actor revealed the news with a 37-minute video, in which he can be seen revisiting memories of Padayappa from its filming and release. Talking about the legacy of the film, he said, "In my 50 years of career, I had never seen women breaking gates to watch a film as they did for Padayappa."

About the sequel

Explaining the motivation behind making a sequel to Padayappa, Rajinikanth said, "Now, when I see sequels like 2.0 (sequel of Robo) and Jailer 2, I wonder why not Padayappa 2? The title will be Neelambari: Padayappa 2. We are discussing the story, and if it comes out well, much like Padayappa, there will be a Neelambari. It will be exciting for the audience, and I’m working on it."

Fans are speculating that the title hints at the return of the iconic antagonist Neelambari, played by Ramya Krishnan.

Padayappa returns to cinemas

As the film hits its 25th anniversary, Padayappa is scheduled to re-release in theatres on December 12, coinciding with Rajinikanth’s birthday. The actor also revealed that the film has been intentionally kept away from OTT and satellite platforms over the years. "We didn’t give the film to any OTT or satellite. I only allowed Sun Pictures to run it. It’s the kind of film that’s meant to be watched in theatres. And now, 25 years later, you will see Padayappa on 12 December, my birthday."

About Padayappa

Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the film was released in 1999 and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of its time. The story revolves around Rajinikanth’s Aaru Padayappan, Soundarya’s Vasundhara, and Ramya Krishnan’s Neelambari, and the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan is also playing a key role.

