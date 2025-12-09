/Did Boman Irani hint at taking a break from professional commitments? 'I am exhausted'

Boman Irani, known for his versatility in Indian cinema, sparked concern by sharing a cryptic message on social media. Hinting at emotional burnout, the 66-year-old actor wrote, he is “exhausted” and may step away for a while. As soon as the post surfaced online, fans started speculating that he may be planning to take a break from working in films.

Boman Irani's post that sparked concern

Taking to Instagram stories, Irani wrote, "You know those days when everything starts to feel like déjà vu? Same old plots, too much drama. Honestly, I think I’ve finally hit my limit. I am exhausted. Maybe it’s time to step away for a bit, no chaos, no drama. I’m fine, just need a breather. Just my thoughts… don’t read too much into it."

However, as per reports, the actor later clarified that he was “fine.” A person close to Irani hinted that the post represents introspection and not withdrawal, he has been “drawing boundaries and valuing quiet over clutter.”

Boman Irani's first look in The Raja Saab

This post comes just a few days after the release of his first look from The Raja Saab on his birthday, December 2. The film is said to be a horror comedy starring Prabhas in the lead. In the poster, Irani can be seen in an enigmatic avatar, as he plays the role of a psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator. In the trailer of the film, he can also be seen hypnotizing Prabhas.

The special poster was unveiled with a caption that said, "The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED… Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday." Prabhas also wished the actor, saying, “Many happy returns of the day Boman Irani sir… Wishing you a fantastic year ahead.”

About The Raja Saab

Directed and written by Maruthi, it is produced by People Media Factory & IVY Entertainment. Besides Prabhas and Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, and Riddhi Kumar are also in the key roles. The Raja Saab is set to release in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam) on January 9, 2026.