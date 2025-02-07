A new week and a new set of shows and movies lined up. As this week nears an end, here we have compiled shows and movies that have been released on the streaming platform this week.

Advertisment

Sanya Malhotra's Mrs is one of the compelling dramas that you can't miss. The movie is the remake of the famous Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen. Another big release is Boman Irani's directorial The Mehta Boys.

Ram Charan's Game Changer has also arrived on the streaming platform. So those who have missed the movie in theatres can watch it now.

Here's your watch list for the weekend

Advertisment

Mrs

Where to Watch: Zee5

Starring Sanya Malhotra, the movie questions the patriarchy and a conservative society. Directed by Arati Kadav, the movie has Malhotra playing Richa - a passionate dancer who gets married to Dr Diwakar. However, her life takes a 360-degree turn when she ends up working tirelessly in the kitchen with no love and only complains.





Advertisment

Game Changer

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Directed by ace-director Shanker, this Telugu movie is a masala entertainer, packed with action, drama and romance. The political drama features Charan playing the double role of a father and son. He has played the role of Ram Nandan, an IAS officer who fights corrupt politicians. The movie stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Sunil.







The Mehta Boys

Where to watch: Prime

Directed by Boman Irani, the movie revolves around a long-standing strained relationship between a father and his son, and what happens when the two end up living together alone for two days. The slice-of-drama movie also stars Avinash Tiwary.





The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Where to watch: Netflix

This series is for cricket lovers. Featuring several top former cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Sourav Ganguly and others, the docu-series talks about rivalry between India vs Pakistan.

Kinda Pregnant

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Tyler Spindel, the comedy-drama stars Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte and Damon Wayans Jr. The synopsis of the movie reads, ''Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy (Schumer) wears a fake baby bump ... and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.''