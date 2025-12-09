/'To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen..': Post Malone remembers Assamese singer at Guwahati show

American pop star Post Malone is currently in India, and for the first time ever, the pop star performed in Guwahati, Assam.

Post Malone, a known artist of hip-hop, R&B, pop, country, and rock, and who has given hits like Sunflower, Rockstar, Circles, and Congratulations, performed in Guwahati for the first time ever on Dec 8, 2025. Recently, the singer paid tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on Sept 19.

Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg, one of the legendary singers of the Northeast, passed away on Sept 19, 2025, in Singapore. However, the audience that came to Post Malone’s concert had a brief emotional moment when the Grammy-winning singer gave a shout-out to the late singer.

During his concert, Malone, to the surprise of everyone, said while interacting with the audience, “To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone’s having an amazing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’ve come to play some street songs.”

Malone’s tribute to Zubeen received huge applause from the fans. Videos from last night’s event are going viral across the internet, with Garg’s fans going gaga.\

Born as Austin Richard Post, the famous singer performed at Assam's Khanapara Veterinary College ground, and thousands of people were in attendance.

Before the performance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, called the performance a milestone in Assam's rise as a true cultural hub.

''Post Malone performing in Guwahati is more than a concert. It's a milestone in Assam's rise as a true cultural hub.There was a time when fans flocked to Shillong for rock shows. Today, Guwahati takes centre stage, marking a new beginning for our cultural journey'', Sarma added.

Zubeen Garg's death

The renowned singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Sept 19 due to drowning in the sea while he was swimming in deep waters in Singapore. He was 52. While no foul play was ruled out by the Singapore authorities, later, an SIT was set up in India to investigate the death of the singer, and as of now, several people have been arrested, including singer's manager.