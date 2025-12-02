LOGIN
Boman Irani turns 66: From Munna Bhai MBBS to Jolly LLB- Top 5 movie roles that made him a fan favourite

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 08:52 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 08:52 IST

On December 2nd, fans are celebrating Boman Irani's birthday. The actor has showcased immense versatility and charisma throughout his career, delivering numerous remarkable performances and hence, earned a special place in the hearts of many.

Happy Birthday Boman Irani!
Happy Birthday Boman Irani!

Boman Irani is one of the most versatile and beloved actors in Bollywood. He has played several remarkable roles in films, making him a fan favourite. Over the decades, Irani has showcased his acting skills through impeccable comic timing and outstanding performances. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of his most loved roles.

Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots
Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots

Boman Irani played Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe in a highly acclaimed movie, 3 Idiots. He acts as a strict dean of an engineering college in the film, which follows a group of 3 friends, Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi). They form a great bond during their graduation phase, but later, Raju and Farhan found that Rancho was not who he seemed.

Dr J.C. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS
Dr J.C. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS

Boman Irani played the memorable role of Dr J.C. Asthana, the antagonist and Dean of the medical college. The movie follows the character Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt, who is a gangster, and decides to fulfil his father's dream by becoming a doctor.

Advocate Tejinder Rajpal in Jolly LLB
Advocate Tejinder Rajpal in Jolly LLB

The actor plays Advocate Tejinder Rajpal in Jolly LLB, a film that centres around Jolly, portrayed by Arshad Warsi, who is a struggling lawyer. Jolly decides to take a stand on a hit-and-run case to fight for the victims. However, the defendant's lawyer, Rajpal, gives him a heads-up dare in the court.

Kishan Khurana in Khosla Ka Ghosla
Kishan Khurana in Khosla Ka Ghosla

Boman Irani plays Kishan Khurana, a naive and cunning property dealer. He seizes the land of Mr Khosla, played by Anupam Kher and then plays his tricks and tactics on him to get a large sum of money.

Batuk Patel in Housefull
Batuk Patel in Housefull

Boman Irani plays the role of Batuk Patel in Housefull. The movie follows Aarush, played by Akshay Kumar, who is an unlucky man and carries his bad luck wherever he goes. He is on the verge of finding himself a lover, but during the quest, he faces much misery.

