/Dharman: Rajinikanth reveals why Kamal Haasan's film went through four directors before Ashwath Marimuthu came onboard

The makers of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Dharman revealed the first look of the film on Wednesday. This update comes after years of discussions about the director, and now it is confirmed that it will be helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Rajnikanth on working with Kamal Haasan

During the title launch event, Rajinikanth recalled how the collaboration with Kamal Haasan had been in the works for a long time. "When this office was inaugurated, Kamal sir told me, ‘I’ve opened a big office now. You must do a film for this banner.’ After that, both of us got busy," Rajnikanth said.

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He further added, "When we spoke the last time, I could feel through his tone that he was serious about making this happen. I agreed immediately."

Why the film changed multiple directors

While discussing the film's development process, Rajinikanth revealed that several filmmakers were considered at different stages before the makers ultimately settled on Ashwath Marimuthu.

"First, we wanted to do a film with Ravikumar. It didn’t work out, so we finalised Sundar C. But he had other projects that were delayed, so he told us he’s stepping away. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi," he revealed. "The story is very good, but it’s a sensitive subject. It’s about a nuclear scientist…about nuclear weapons. Shooting was to take place in Afghanistan and Russia. It’s a nice subject, but very sensitive and time-consuming. So, we postponed the project and finalised the film with Ashwath Marimuthu."



Rajinikanth also recounted how Kamal Haasan initially trusted him completely when it came to selecting the project. "Kamal sir called and said he wouldn’t listen to the story and asked me to take the call. But I was too tense and insisted that he hear the narration. He liked it too, and that’s how everything came together," he said.

About Dharman

Initially called Thalaivar 173, production of the film is expected to begin soon. Helmed by Marimuthu, who is known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, confirmed during the launch event that Rajinikanth will indeed be portraying a doctor.