/Thalaivar 173 is now Dharman: Rajinikanth's FIRST look unveiled from Ashwath Marimuthu, Kamal Haasan's next film

Rajinikanth is all set to make a return to the big screen with Thalaivar 173, officially titled Dharman. On Wednesday, makers shared an eye-catching first look at the superstar from the film, sending fans into a frenzy. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the upcoming film is backed by Kamal Haasan.

Dharman first look

Said to be a highly anticipated project, the film marks one of the most anticipated collaborations currently in Tamil cinema. The poster was shared on social media with a caption that translated to, "Righteousness alone will triumph!"

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In the newly released image, Rajnikanth can be seen in a striking avatar. Dressed in blue surgical scrubs with his classic swag, the superstar is seen holding a blood-stained scalpel inside what appears to be an operation theatre.

The photo also shows a lifeless body lying beneath him, introducing him as "The Deadly Doctor."

Reacting to the first look, one fan wrote, "DD - Doctor Dharman," while another added, "Woaa." However, some users are unhappy with the look as they believe it's created with AI. "Chat gpt????," commented one. "Bro AI?," said another.

About Dharman

Initially called Thalaivar 173, production of the film is expected to begin soon. As per reports, the film will start on June 25. Helmed by Marimuthu, who is known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, confirmed during the launch event that Rajinikanth will indeed be portraying a doctor.

The cast also features Simran and Raashi Khanna in key roles. Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography is given to Niketh Bommi, while editing will be handled by Pradeep E Ragav. And action sequences are being designed by stunt duo Anbariv.