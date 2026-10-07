/Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate; runtime revealed

Rajinikanth is gearing up for his return in Jailer 2 as Muthuvel Pandian, and the film has now cleared its censor formalities. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is set to release next week.

Jailer 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate

According to reports, the film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The update comes just days before its release.

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Jailer 2 reportedly has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds, which means the film is nearly 2 hours and 45 minutes long. It will arrive in cinemas on October 15.

There had been speculation that the makers were seeking a U/A certificate and changes were being considered for certain violent portions of the film.

There were also reports suggesting disagreements within the team over whether a particular sequence should be retained.

About Jailer 2

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian, widely known as Tiger. The makers recently released the trailer, which has already offered a glimpse of the character’s latest adventure.

Several actors from the first film are returning, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The sequel also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

The film will also feature appearances by big names including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who were part of the first Jailer. Vijay Sethupathi is also associated with the sequel.

Nelson and Rajinikanth's reunion

The first Jailer arrived in 2023 and went on to become one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year.

Anirudh Ravichander returns as the composer, while Vijay Karthik Kannan has handled cinematography and R Nirmal is credited as the editor. DRK Kiran is the production designer and Chethan D’Souza has worked on the action choreography.

The sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

The makers are also preparing a special Jailer 2 Super Show, which is set to stream on Sun NXT from October 9.