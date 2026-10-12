/Jailer 2: Makers break silence on Rajinikanth-starrer's Hindi theatrical release

The Hindi version of Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2 is going to release as planned. The makers clarified after reports raised doubts about the film's availability in Hindi-speaking markets, reportedly due to differences over its theatrical-to-OTT release window.

Jailer 2 team clarifies

The makers shared an official statement on Monday and reaffirmed its original release plan. "In light of recent media reports suggesting that ‘Jailer 2’ will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned."

The team also confirmed the distribution arrangement for the Hindi-speaking region, saying, “The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release. We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation.”

What were the rumours?

Speculation surrounding the film's Hindi release began after reports suggested that a disagreement over its digital premiere could affect its screening at major multiplex chains.

The makers were reportedly considering an OTT release window of four weeks after the film's theatrical debut. However, major national multiplex operators, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, were said to expect an eight-week gap before Hindi films became available on streaming platforms.

The reported difference between the two timelines sparked concerns that the Hindi version might face restrictions at major multiplexes, potentially limiting its theatrical reach in North India.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer whose life takes another dangerous turn.

The cast also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has returned as the music composer.