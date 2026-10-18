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Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer surpasses Rs 300 crore worldwide in three days

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 19:10 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 19:10 IST
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer surpasses Rs 300 crore worldwide in three days

Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 Photograph: (X)

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Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide within its first three days in theatres. The film had released in cinemas on October 15. 

Rajinikanth has long enjoyed a strong following across India and overseas, with his films drawing audiences through larger-than-life characters and mass entertainment. His latest outing, Jailer 2, has made an impressive start at the box office, crossing a major worldwide milestone within its first three days in theatres. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel has also seen a rise in domestic collections on its third day, adding to its opening-weekend momentum.

How much did Rajinikanth's film collect worldwide in three days?

As per the Sacnilk report, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days of its theatrical release. The action sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, reportedly earned Rs 321 crore globally during its opening three days.

Released on October 15, 2026, the film brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the character he played in the 2023 film Jailer. Its worldwide total reflects contributions from both Indian and international markets, with overseas collections accounting for a substantial share of its opening run.

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How much did Jailer 2 collect on the third day in India?

On day 3, Jailer 2 has collected a net of Rs 47.25 crore across 14,605 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. The Tamil version of the film collected Rs 33.80 crore from 7802 shows, followed by the Telugu version, which collected Rs 8.50 crore from 2100 shows. While the Hindi version minted Rs 4.50 crore from 4554 shows, the Kannada version earned Rs 0.45 crore from 148 shows.

Jailer 2 cast and crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film features Rajinikanth alongside actors including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah and Mithun Chakraborty.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the sequel. The film follows the commercial success of the original Jailer, which was released in 2023.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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