/Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer surpasses Rs 300 crore worldwide in three days

Rajinikanth has long enjoyed a strong following across India and overseas, with his films drawing audiences through larger-than-life characters and mass entertainment. His latest outing, Jailer 2, has made an impressive start at the box office, crossing a major worldwide milestone within its first three days in theatres. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel has also seen a rise in domestic collections on its third day, adding to its opening-weekend momentum.

How much did Rajinikanth's film collect worldwide in three days?

As per the Sacnilk report, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days of its theatrical release. The action sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, reportedly earned Rs 321 crore globally during its opening three days.

Released on October 15, 2026, the film brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the character he played in the 2023 film Jailer. Its worldwide total reflects contributions from both Indian and international markets, with overseas collections accounting for a substantial share of its opening run.

How much did Jailer 2 collect on the third day in India?

On day 3, Jailer 2 has collected a net of Rs 47.25 crore across 14,605 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. The Tamil version of the film collected Rs 33.80 crore from 7802 shows, followed by the Telugu version, which collected Rs 8.50 crore from 2100 shows. While the Hindi version minted Rs 4.50 crore from 4554 shows, the Kannada version earned Rs 0.45 crore from 148 shows.

Jailer 2 cast and crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film features Rajinikanth alongside actors including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah and Mithun Chakraborty.