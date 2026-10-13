/No beating, no shooting: Mithun Chakraborty's condition before saying yes to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is set to arrive in theatres this week. Apart from Thalaiva's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the movie also brings together an interesting ensemble of stars, including Vidya Balan and legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The sequel marks a reunion of two veteran stars, Mithun Chakraborty and Rajinikanth, who will be sharing the screen after almost two decades. Ahead of the release, the Tamil superstar revealed Mithun's condition before he agreed to say yes to the role.

Rajinikanth is set to return to play everyone's favourite Tiger. But what role Mithun will be playing in the movie has not been revealed. However, before saying yes to the film, Mithun agreed to join the project on the condition that Rajinikanth's character of Pandian should neither beat him up nor shoot him.

“He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. ‘Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost,’ he said,” the superstar shared during a Jailer 2 event.

The two superstars met during the WAVES Summit when the two also had a chat about the project.

“Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, I met him. When the conversation reached this topic, he told me, ‘If you say, I will do it.’ But he had one condition: ‘You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.’ I said, ‘Let me ask the director and get back.’ But I was sure he was just saying it [for the sake of it],” the veteran star added.

Mithun and Rajinikanth appeared together in two notable films. In 1989, they shared the screen for the first time in Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar. Another film they worked in together was the Bengali film Bhagya Debata in 1995. However, the veteran actor made his Tamil debut in 2015 with Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka.

More about Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth along with Mithun and Mohanlal. In the second part, retired jailer Tiger will again have to choose between his family life and his duty. In the first part, his peaceful life was shattered by his son. This time, his peace will again be interrupted as he has to unleash his old ruthless self.

Apart from the appearance of three Dadasaheb Phalke Awardees - Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mohanlal. Other actors who are part of this project are: Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Ramya Krishnan. Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff will make a cameo like in the first part.