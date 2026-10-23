/Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 creates history: Mints Rs 600 crore worldwide, becomes second-highest-grossing Tamil film

Rajinikanth'sJailer 2has made history, becoming a major commercial success and earning a spot among the biggest Tamil hits within just eight days of its theatrical run.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has reportedly collected an impressive Rs 600 crore worldwide and garnered immense love for the superstar's unmatched screen presence and its well-crafted storyline. With the film still in theatres, here's a look at how muchithas earned at the box office.

Jailer 2 worldwide box-office collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, Jailer 2 kicked off its pre-sales with earnings of Rs 80 crore for its opening weekend. On Day 1, the action thriller grossed Rs 59.70 crore across 16,599 shows.

Within four days, the film achieved a massive opening weekend and crossed an estimated Rs 400 crore. The Rajinikanth-starrer then had a strong Monday and continued its money-making run through the Dussehra holiday.

As the film marked its eight days in theatres, it collected an estimated Rs 391.55 crore domestically. Overseas, the film collected Rs 214.50 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 606.05 crore.

Jailer 2 becomes the second-highest-grossing Tamil film

With this, Jailer 2 has positioned itself among the highest-grossing Tamil films, ranking second on the list. The film currently stands below Vijay's Leo, which collected Rs 606 crore worldwide, which added up to Rs 402 crore domestically and Rs 204 crore internationally, and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Also Read: Why Rajinikanth turned down Baasha 2 and Petta 2 but returned for Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is followed by the 2023 original film, Jailer, which collected an estimated Rs 605 crore worldwide and was declared an all-time blockbuster hit.

WION's review of Jailer 2

WION's Nikita Toppo reviewed the film and stated, "Jailer 2 is a mass entertainer worth watching for Rajinikanth's charisma, Nelson Dilipkumar's quirky humour and Anirudh Ravichander's background score. The supporting cast and cameos also add to the film's appeal. However, the second half is where the sequel loses some of its momentum."

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the much-awaited sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer sees Rajinikanth return as Muthuvel Pandian, who faces a new idol-smuggling threat. The ensemble cast also includes S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty, with cameos from Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.