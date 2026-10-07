/Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 pre-release event to stream on OTT ahead of October 15 worldwide release

Ahead of the much-awaited theatrical release on October 15, Jailer 2 is taking an unexpected turn with its pre-release promotions. The makers have announced that the special event, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, and the rest of the star-studded cast, will skip the traditional format and stream on OTT instead.

Jailer 2 pre-release event to stream on OTT

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is set to surprise fans by ditching the usual setup for its promotional event and instead will stream on an OTT platform.

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On October 6 (Tuesday), the production house behind the upcoming action comedy, Sun Pictures, took to X to announce a Superstar’s Super Show. Sharing the news with audiences and confirming the digital premiere, the production house compiled video clips showcasing Rajinikanth and the ensemble cast, including new additions to the franchise such as Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah. The post was captioned, “Superstar’s Super Show! 🔥 Get ready for #Jailer2 'Super Show' 🤩💥 Streaming from October 9th, only on @sunnxt 🌟”

Jailer 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate

On Wednesday, the Rajinikanth-starrer sequel received its official U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), just ahead of its worldwide theatrical release. The film is confirmed to run 165 minutes and 18 seconds, or about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

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