/Jailer: Rajinikanth starrer pulled from Canadian theatres; Here's why

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth reunited for Jailer 2, the sequel to their 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Released in theatres on October 15, the action entertainer has enjoyed a strong run at the global box office. However, the film has now encountered a setback in Canada, where exhibitor York Cinemas has announced a halt to its screenings.

Why have Jailer 2 screenings been halted in Canada?

According to reports, York Cinemas in Canada has suspended screenings of Jailer 2, effective October 21. The development comes less than a week after the film's theatrical release and amid its ongoing box office run.

The cinema's decision has drawn attention to the challenges surrounding the film's theatrical distribution in the North American market. However, it remains unclear when screenings at the affected venue will resume.

A timeline for the resumption of screenings at York Cinemas has not been confirmed in the reports available. The latest development concerns the Canadian exhibitor, and it should not be interpreted as a confirmed withdrawal of the film from every cinema across North America.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 box office report

So far, Rajinikanth's action sequel Jailer 2 has reached a total estimated India net collection of Rs 320.86 crore and a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 576.45 crore, as per the Sacnilk report.

The sequel follows the success of Jailer, which was released in 2023 and emerged as a major commercial hit.

The return of Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside director Nelson Dilipkumar, generated considerable anticipation among fans. With Rajinikanth leading the cast, the sequel continues the story of the former jailer, blending action, drama and the larger-than-life screen presence associated with the superstar.

WION's review of Jailer 2

As per the review of Nikita Toppo, Jailer 2 is a mass entertainer worth watching for Rajinikanth's charisma, Nelson Dilipkumar's quirky humour and Anirudh Ravichander's background score. The supporting cast and cameos also add to the film's appeal. However, the second half is where the sequel loses some of its momentum.