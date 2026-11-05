/Jailer 2 OTT release: Rajinikanth starrer locks digital premiere date, to stream in five languages

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is making its way from the big screen to OTT, giving viewers another opportunity to watch the superstar reprise one of his popular characters. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama has secured its digital premiere date, with Amazon Prime Video announcing that the sequel will begin streaming worldwide in November.

When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?

Taking to their Instagram handle, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared the poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote in the caption, "TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED. Jailer 2 on Prime, Nov 12."

Jailer 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 12 and will be available to stream in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level."

He further said, "Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world.”

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the blockbuster action crime drama sees Rajinikanth reprise his iconic role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the much-anticipated sequel to the action-packed first installment of the franchise.