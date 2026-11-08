/Sunny Deol reviews Ramayana Part 1 after surprise Lord Hanuman appearance; says it is better than many Hollywood films

Sunny Deol’s much-awaited appearance as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana: Part 1 has given audiences another reason to talk about Nitesh Tiwari’s epic. The actor, who makes a striking entry in the film’s post-credit scene, has now shared his verdict on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. Taking to social media on Saturday, Sunny praised the film and drew an interesting comparison to Hollywood productions.

Sunny Deol reviews Ramayana Part 1

On November 7, Sunny took to Instagram to share his review of the mythological saga after watching it in theatres. The actor was visibly impressed by Tiwari’s ambitious project and didn’t hold back in praising its cinematic scale.

In his video message, the Gadar 2 actor urged audiences across the country to watch the film. He said in Hindi, which translates to, “I just watched Ramayana. I really, really liked it. I urge each and every Hindustani to watch it. This film is not less than any Hollywood film. But I would say it is better than them. The special effects truly transport the viewer to that time. It is my request to all of you to go and watch it.”

He ended his message with “Jai Shri Ram!”, reiterating his enthusiasm for the film.

Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman in post-credit scene

Although Sunny does not feature in the main narrative of Ramayana: Part 1, his appearance as Lord Hanuman towards the end of the film has become a major talking point among audiences.

The actor makes a surprise appearance in the film’s post-credit scene, setting the stage for his more prominent role in the next instalment. Dressed as the mighty Vanara warrior and carrying his iconic gada, Sunny makes a powerful entry as he flies through the skies. Before Hanuman’s appearance, the film also offers a glimpse of Raghav Juyal as Meghnada, Ravana’s eldest son and the crown prince of Lanka.

About Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the film also stars Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film brings the timeless story of good versus evil to the big screen with a grand cinematic scale, elaborate sets and props and visual effects.

Produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in association with Monster Mind Creations, the film explores the early chapters of the epic, tracing Lord Rama's childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Goddess Sita and his 14-year exile.

The story also delves into Ravana’s backstory before moving towards Sita’s abduction after a confrontation with Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher.