/Curious to see Sunny Deol as Hanuman in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend? Wait for the post-credit scene

Ever since the trailer and first look posters of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend dropped online, fans have been curious to know Sunny Deol’s look as Lord Hanuman. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash feature prominently in the trailer of the film, Sunny Deol’s look has been kept under wraps. Looks like fans will have to wait till the film’s release to catch a glimpse of the actor as Hanuman.

Ahead of the film’s worldwide release on November 5, Ramayana makers hosted a grand premiere of the film in Los Angeles. The screening had a select few members of the audience watching the film along with the team of the film. As the first reviews started pouring in, one user revealed that Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’s post credit scene teases the ‘most anticipated’ character.

The post read, "Yes, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you've all been anticipating. You know who I'm talkin' about. Can't wait for the sequel in 2028. #Ramayana".

Another viewer revealed that the character is Lord Hanuman, who will be essayed by Deol.

"Finished watching movie. So good. RK as Ram! At every major Ram scene, lots of whistles and cheering. Only wish it was in Hindi because better impact in my opinion. Jai Jai Ram and the infamous haldi scene missing. Must watch. Will watch again in Hindi."

When someone asled in the comments, "Glad you liked it, can't wait to watch. Just one question, is there any post-credit scene in the film????" The user replied, "Yes. Hanuman intro."

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the Hindu mythology epic. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On Tuesday night, the LA premiere was attended by Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Namit Malhotra. All looked stunning in their traditional best. Videos from the venue have already gone viral on social media.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is being touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.