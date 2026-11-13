Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Barun Sobti will share screen space in the upcoming crime caper series Pushpak Vimaan, created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Bringing together three distinctive performers, the series promises an unusual blend of crime, comedy and unpredictable situations.

Marking a departure from the intense storytelling that Sudip Sharma is known for, Pushpak Vimaan explores the comedy genre through a crime caper driven by quirky characters, their circumstances and a series of events that gradually spiral out of control.

Speaking about the project, Sharma shared that he wanted to explore a different creative space with the series, adding that Netflix offered the ideal platform to experiment with the genre and bring this ensemble of characters to life.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, expressed excitement about the project, describing it as the platform's next franchise with Sudip Sharma. She highlighted his distinctive storytelling style, which combines compelling narratives with social commentary, and called Pushpak Vimaan an exciting and entertaining ride for audiences.