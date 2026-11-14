/Children's Day 2026: 30 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru to inspire children to dream big

Children’s Day 2026: India celebrates the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru, every year on November 14. The day is observed in honour of his childhood, education, and the love he shared with children. Earlier, it was celebrated on 20 November, but after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, it was decided to observe Nehru's birth anniversary as Children's Day. On this day, take a look at 30 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru that continue to encourage children to dream big, embrace learning, and build a brighter future.

Here are the top 30 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru that continue to inspire generations:

1. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

2. "A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new."

3. "Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes."

4. "Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles."

5. "Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels and what one achieves."

6. "Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit."

7. "Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will."

8. "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds."

9. "We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure."

10. "The only alternative to coexistence is co-destruction."

11. "Action itself, so long as I am convinced that it is right action, gives me satisfaction."

12. "There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open."

13. "Every little thing counts in a crisis."

14. "The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer."

15. "Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."

16. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

17. "Only through right education can a better order of society be built up."

18. "A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."

19. "The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

20. "The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all."

21. "Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognised, ultimately bears fruit."

22. "Without peace, all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes."

23. "There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action."

24. "Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us."

25. "What we really are matters more than what other people think of us."

26. "Ignorance is always afraid of change."

27. "Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than to doing them."

28. "Citizenship consists in the service of the country."

29. "The future belongs to science and those who make friends with science."