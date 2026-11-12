/Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats SRK's Pathaan, Jawan; crosses Rs 500 crore domestically

Mesmerising audiences with its grand visual effects, stellar performances and larger-than-life storytelling, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 continues its impressive box-office run. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has continued to draw audiences to theatres since its release on November 5 (Thursday). As the film completes its first seven days on the big screen, all eyes are on its box-office performance.

Ramayana box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the Ranbir-starrer collected a net Rs 70.65 crore across 24,239 shows, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 511.10 crore in its first seven days in theatres.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 25 crore on Day 7, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 934.55 crore.

Besides entering the Rs 500-crore club, the mythological saga saw a 24.9% drop, earning Rs 70.65 crore on day 7 compared with Rs 84.10 crore on day 6.

The film has outperformed several major Bollywood blockbusters in their first seven days at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the mythological epic surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned Rs 330.25 crore net during its first seven days in 2023. The film has also raced past the seven-day Hindi net collections of Jawan, which was reported at Rs 327.88 crore and Animal, at Rs 300.81 crore.

Language-wise breakdown

On day 7, Ramayana Part 1 recorded its highest collection from the Hindi version, earning Rs 58 crore at 19,715 shows with an overall occupancy of 43.3%. The Kannada version contributed Rs 4.50 crore at 922 shows, with 47.4% occupancy, while the Malayalam version collected Rs 2.75 crore across 870 shows.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned Rs 2.75 crore from 1,847 shows, recording 25.5% occupancy. The Tamil version brought in Rs 2.65 crore across 885 shows, with 55.4% occupancy. Interestingly, Malayalam recorded the highest occupancy among the five language versions, followed by Tamil.

Ramayana becomes the first Indian film to top the UK and Ireland box office

Despite garnering a massive fanbase domestically, Tiwari's film is also making history internationally. The mythological saga opened to strong reviews from critics and audiences and became the first Indian feature to debut atop the UK and Ireland box office, collecting £2.1 million ($2.8 million).

It also topped the list despite competition from new releases, pushing Godzilla Minus Zero into third place. Disney's Wild Horse Nine took second place with $1.9 million, while Anime Ltd's Godzilla took third with $1.8 million.

With Ramayana gaining attention nationally and internationally, it joins films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Pathaan and Jawan, which earlier secured second place on the list.

About Ramayana Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The first part brings the epic tale of Lord Rama to the screen, tracing his birth and upbringing through his 14-year exile, shaped by palace intrigue led by Queen Kaikeyi. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama ventures into the forest, where Ravana abducts Sita, which leads to a battle between good and evil. It ends with the post-credit scenes of Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, and many more.