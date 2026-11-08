/Ramayana Part 1 box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's film sees 45% jump, inches closer to Rs 200 crore in India

After a strong opening at the box office, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is facing its first weekend test. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has generated considerable buzz for its performances, visual effects and elaborate sets. With its third day in theatres coinciding with Diwali 2026, all eyes are on the film’s box-office collection to see whether it can sustain its momentum.

Ramayana Part 1 box office collection day 3

According to a Sacnilk report, Ramayana: Part 1 collected Rs 69.80 crore net in India on its third day, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 182.70 crore. Collections rose 45.3% from Friday’s Rs 25.9 crore, indicating a strong Saturday performance.

Overseas, the film is estimated to have collected Rs 60 crore on day 3, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 375.50 crore.

Among the language versions, the Hindi release led the box office with Rs 53 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 6.30 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively, on Day 3.

WION's review of Ramayana Part 1

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and shared her verdict, which reads, "Ramayana: Part 1 ultimately triumphs for its audacious scale. Indian cinema, perhaps, will witness a change going forward in terms of filmmaking after Ramayana. The film shows what India and Indian artists are capable of. Producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, take an age-old story and present it with all possible modern-day technology, making Ramayana a stunning visual extravaganza." Read the full review here.

About Ramayana Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.